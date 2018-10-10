Armenia looking to acquire firefighting helicopters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly-appointed Minister of Emergency Situation Feliks Tsolakyan has said that Armenia is planning to purchase firefighting helicopters.

At a meeting with Airbus Group Vice President for Eastern Europe Jacques Garrigue, Tsolakyan stressed the need for involving aviation in rescue and firefighting missions in Armenia, a country with high mountains.

The minister said he expects the aerospace corporation to unveil proposals for cooperation.

The meeting sought to reach a preliminary agreement on the conditions of acquiring the proposed helicopters.