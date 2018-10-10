Turkish-backed rebels reportedly launch assault from buffer zone
October 10, 2018 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed rebels launched an overnight assault from the agreed upon buffer zone in the Idlib, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, Al-Masdar News cited a sources as saying on Wednesday, October 10 morning.
According to the source, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) launched an attack on Aleppo city from their positions in the western part of the province.
In particular, the NLF targeted the residential districts of the provincial capital from their positions in the Layramoun area of Aleppo.
The NLF specifically struck the residential areas along Nile Street, resulting in material damage to several homes while also wounding two civilians.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) later responded to the rebel attack by firing several missiles towards the NLF’s positions in the Layramoun area.
The NLF was supposed to remove their heavy weapons and personnel from this area in Aleppo; however, they continue to operate inside this zone.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
14th annual DigiTec expo wraps in Armenia The 14th annual DigiTec technology exhibition wrapped in Yerevan after featuring a number of services for B2B, B2C, B2G.
Armenia PM’s children will be vaccinated against HPV Wife of the Armenian Prime Minister Anna Hakobyan has said that she is going to have her daughters vaccinate against HPV.
Sophia the robot communicating with Francophonie Forum attendees (video) Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders set to participate.
EaP foreign ministers to meet in Luxemburg on October 15 Ministers of foreign affairs of the Eastern Partnership member states will meet for talks in Luxemburg on 15 October.