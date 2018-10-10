Turkish-backed rebels reportedly launch assault from buffer zone

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed rebels launched an overnight assault from the agreed upon buffer zone in the Idlib, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, Al-Masdar News cited a sources as saying on Wednesday, October 10 morning.

According to the source, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) launched an attack on Aleppo city from their positions in the western part of the province.

In particular, the NLF targeted the residential districts of the provincial capital from their positions in the Layramoun area of Aleppo.

The NLF specifically struck the residential areas along Nile Street, resulting in material damage to several homes while also wounding two civilians.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) later responded to the rebel attack by firing several missiles towards the NLF’s positions in the Layramoun area.

The NLF was supposed to remove their heavy weapons and personnel from this area in Aleppo; however, they continue to operate inside this zone.