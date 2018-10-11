Armenian PM announces resignation, snap elections dates
October 11, 2018 - 13:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced he would resign by October 16, paving the way for snap parliamentary elections on or around December 10.
Pashinyan was speaking to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit in the Armenian capital Yerevan.
Pashinyan, the former opposition leader, became prime minister in May after the Republican Party was toppled following weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism. He submitted a new government programme and promised an early parliamentary election.
"Early elections should be held around December 9 or 10, give or take a day. It will be in that timeframe so I will have to tender my resignation by October 16," Pashinyan said.
