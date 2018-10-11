Turkish-backed rebels "kill Syrian soldier" near Idlib buffer zone
October 11, 2018 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian soldier was killed this week when the Turkish-backed rebels fired several mortar shells towards the government areas in the northern Hama, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Lieutenant-General Vladimir Savchenko, a Syrian serviceman was killed when the Turkish-backed rebels heavily shelled the military’s positions near the town of Tal Huwayr.
“Shelling against governmental positions near the populated locality of Tell-Huayr, Hama province, has been documented. As a result, one serviceman of the Syrian Armed Forces was killed,” he said.
Earlier this week, the Turkish regime announced that the rebel forces withdrew their heavy weapons and much of their personnel from the Idlib buffer zone.
However, since making this announcement, the Syrian Arab Army has been attacked at least three times.
The Syrian military has already warned the rebels in western Aleppo that if Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham does not withdraw, they will attack them near Daret Izza and Al-Mansoura.
