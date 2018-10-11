Armenian PM, French President cancel stamp honoring Aznavour
October 11, 2018 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Thursday, October 11, a souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the memory of the legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC at Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex within the framework of 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.
Designed by Juan Pablo Gechidjian and Vahagn Mkrtchyan, the souvenir sheet with nominal value of AMD 870 was issued by Cartor house in France with a print-run of 20 000 pcs.
The postage stamp portrays Aznavour, a singer, composer, actor, public figure and National Hero of Armenia, while the souvenir sheet depicts a fragment of the picture of the artist's concert which took place at the Republic Square in Yerevan on September 30, 2006.
The souvenir sheet was cancelled by French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The official cancellation ceremony was held in the presence of all the Heads of delegations of the 17th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan is hosting the XVII Summit of La Francophonie on October 11-12.
