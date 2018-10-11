Russia could be expelled from Council of Europe
October 11, 2018 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has said that the organization will have to expel Russia from the Council if the country does not make monetary contributions, TASS reports.
In response, Chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that Russia should think about freezing its membership in the Council of Europe, without waiting for expulsion.
"The destructiveness of the organizations and its institutions, particularly PACE [Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe], makes one think that we should probably consider temporarily suspending or freezing Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, without waiting for anti-Russian bureaucrats to initiate an expulsion procedure," Slutsky told journalists.
In accordance with the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Committee of Ministers may temporarily suspend membership of a country that has not been making monetary contirbutions for two years. Russia stopped making contributions in 2017 against the backdrop of a crisis in relations with PACE. The two-year timeframe for failure to make monetary contirbutions will end for Russia in June 2019.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian PM, French President cancel stamp honoring Aznavour The postage stamp portrays Aznavour, a singer, composer, actor, public figure and National Hero of Armenia.
French President visits Armenian Genocide memorial Macron also met his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian and is now participating in the XVII Summit of La Francophonie.
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12 In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Moody's: Armenia among countries that face greatest funding risks Armenia has $500 million of hard-currency bonds coming up for repayment in 2020, which translates to 3.9 percent of GDP.