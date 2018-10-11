Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham, according to a video the grandmaster posted on Twitter.

“Started the day on Monday with a game against Trent Alexander Arnold in Manchester, and finished it in Hamburg with a game against German boxer, and former World Champion, Arthur Abraham,” Carlsen said.

Abraham, who was clearly losing the game, jokingly proposed to draw the match, and the two shook hands.