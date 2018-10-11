Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg (video)
October 11, 2018 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham, according to a video the grandmaster posted on Twitter.
“Started the day on Monday with a game against Trent Alexander Arnold in Manchester, and finished it in Hamburg with a game against German boxer, and former World Champion, Arthur Abraham,” Carlsen said.
Abraham, who was clearly losing the game, jokingly proposed to draw the match, and the two shook hands.
Top stories
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Mousasi found his groove as soon as the five-round title fight started, landing jab after jab, plus a few leg kicks.
Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win vs Vorskla but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at Francophonie Economic Forum Uniting the world for a better future
Azerbaijani troops shoot a dog at Armenian post in Karabakh Azerbaijan’s frontline units have violated the ceasefire and shot a dog at one of the Armenian posts in Artsakh.
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure The heart can contract, relax, and pump blood through the veins effectively, partly due to a process called "calcium cycling."
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily It sounds like a dubious yarn. But experts say wool helps keep the body in the ‘thermal comfort zone’ most conducive to restful sleep.