Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg (video)

Magnus Carlsen, Arthur Abraham play chess in Hamburg
 October 11, 2018 - 16:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham, according to a video the grandmaster posted on Twitter.

“Started the day on Monday with a game against Trent Alexander Arnold in Manchester, and finished it in Hamburg with a game against German boxer, and former World Champion, Arthur Abraham,” Carlsen said.

Abraham, who was clearly losing the game, jokingly proposed to draw the match, and the two shook hands.

Armenia football team has a new chief coach
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Gegard Mousasi destroys Rory MacDonald in Bellator 206 superfight
Mousasi found his groove as soon as the five-round title fight started, landing jab after jab, plus a few leg kicks.
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford
Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win vs Vorskla but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
Former Albania coach could head Armenia national football team
Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Armenia's Aronian has best chance to take Your Next Move Blitz lead
