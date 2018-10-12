Bolton to visit Armenia “to advance American interests”

PanARMENIAN.Net - John Bolton, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (NSA) of USA will be travelling to Armenia. The aim of his visit was stated to be “advancing American interests on a range of security issues”. The information was passed by the official on his personal Twitter page.

The visit was reported to be regional as Bolton will also be visiting Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. “On October 20th I'll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues”, stated Bolton in his Tweet.

Bolton is considered to be a diplomat who encouraged USA to bomb Iran back in 2015. Bolton was assigned as the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs in April, 2018.