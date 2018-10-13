Pashinyan and Trudeau keep the promise and meet in matching socks
October 13, 2018 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave a pair of socks as a present to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who was in Armenia for an official visit. Pashinyan passed the present during an official dinner which was organized in honour of Trudeau, reports the Department of Information and PR of RA government.
“I was thinking for what Mr. Trudeau is known and for what I am known. Also how could I compete with our beloved Prime Minister? I think I am known for my selfies and Mr. Trudeau for his socks. And in Armenia there is one company that decided to make a special present for the two of us which maybe will result a close friendship. One pair of these shocks is yours, Mr. Prime Minister and one is mine”, said Pashinyan and passed the gift.
The Prime Ministers of both countries wore the “PM socks” during the meeting on October 13, as promised during the official dinner.
The idea of “PM socks” belongs to the designer Eduard Kankanyan. Besides the socks, the gift package also included Armenian collection cognac.
