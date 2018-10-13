// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Trudeau: together with Pashinyan we decided to make travellers’ job easier

October 13, 2018 - 15:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau expressed his gratitude to the Armenian nation for “fabulous welcome” during the mutual press conference with Nikol Pashinyan.

He mentioned that together with Pashinyan they decided to make travellers’ job to both countries easier, reports Aysor.am. “This meeting with Armenian Prime Minister gave the opportunity to discuss Armenian-Canadian relations based on mutual respect. There is a 60.000 Armenian diaspora in Canada which develops our society. We also support the new comers”, stated Justin Trudeau. “This meeting only starts out cooperation”, said Trudeau.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau participated in the works of XVII La Francophonie Summit hosted in Yerevan, and his official visit to Armenian started on October 12.

