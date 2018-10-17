Vanetsyan: people ordering wiretapping are discovered

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artur Vanetsyan, the Director of National Security Service of RA told to journalists that they have discovered the individuals standing behind wiretapping his conversation with the Head of Special Investigation Service of RA, Sasun Khachatryan.

“We discovered who was wiretapping the conversation and who stands behind it. The wiretapping method is currently being investigated”, stated Vanetsyan adding that the person who ordered it is “widely known”.

Earlier telephone conversation between Artur Vanetsyan and Sasun Khachatryan about the accused of the case of March 1 leaked into Internet. Khachatryan had announced that the leak had the aim to distract the investigation of the case of March 1.