// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Life imprisonment conditionally released after 21 years

Life imprisonment conditionally released after 21 years
October 17, 2018 - 00:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has conditionally released life imprisonment, Karen Oganesyan, reports CivilNet.am. According to Oganesyan’s lawyer, Mihran Poghosyan, the court has set a 10-year probation period.

Life imprisonment, Karen Oganesyan has been in Nubarashen Penitentiary Institution for 21 years. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder of two in the USA in 1997. Back then Oganesyan was 22 years old. Earlier, a positive conclusion was given on the conditional release of Karen Oganesyan.

In 2015, a similar case happened in Armenia when life imprisonment, Soghomon Kocharyan was released due to an incurable disease. However Oganesyan’s case is unique, as he is released conditionally; his positive behaviour was taken into consideration while making the decision.

Related links:
http://www.civilnet.am/news/2018/10/16/Նուբարաշեն․-Ցմահ-բանտարկյալն-ազատ-արձակվ
 Top stories
First hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the worksFirst hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the works
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Armenia's ancient city on the brink of change: BBCArmenia's ancient city on the brink of change: BBC
Yerevan is a small capital compared to many European cities, which means people from all walks of life co-exist within a small space.
523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity523 individuals nommed for 2019 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity
The Aurora Initiative announced the end of the nomination period for the prestigious Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.
70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse70-year-old Armenian man grew cannabis in drip irrigation hothouse
70-year-old Petik Hakobyan has been found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's first-ever container-hotel opens in Vayots Dzor
How Armenia teaches kids: Nas Daily
Armenia said to be interested in acquiring Indian Pinaka rocket system
Gender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says study
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Mills about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: “return of some territories is one of Madrid Principles”
RA to build 3rd highway to Artsakh on Aras coastline
Foreign Policy: Pashinyan to root out corruption but ancien régime isn't giving up
District named “Sidney” to be built in Artsakh’s Qaravajar city by funds of Australian-Armenians