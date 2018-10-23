Armenia: Former ruling party won’t submit candidate for PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - The former ruling party of Armenia will not submit a candidate for the post of the country’s Prime Minister in the National Assembly’s election of PM on Wednesday, October 24, lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters on Tuesday.

Baghdasaryan, who is the head of the parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia, also suggested that other political groups submitted candidates for the post.

The current acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16. The National Assembly is set to fail to elect a new PM throughout two weeks to pave the way for the dissolution of the parliament.

Snap parliamentary elections are slated for December.