Former Armenia PM could join Zarubezhneft board of directors

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, whose political career in the country ended after the velvet revolution of April-May 2018, could join the board of directors of the Russian state-owned company Zarubezhneft, Kommersant reveals.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Karapetyan could get a job as an independent director, a position now occupied by financier Hrayr Simonyan, advisor to the head of Inter RAO Boris Kovalchuk.

The article says the appointment of Karapetyan can be both a political gesture and a consequence of Karapetyan’s long career in Russian state-owned companies between 2000 and 2010.

“Karapetyan is well known in business circles in Russia, and he could very well receive such an offer,” the source said.

Karapetyan was appointed as the Armenian Prime Minister by then President Serzh Sargsyan in September 2016 and held office until April 2018, when he became the First Deputy Prime Minister. He was the appointed the Acting Prime Minister following the resignation of then Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan amid the ongoing civil movement against the country’s ruling authorities.