Bolton not ruling out U.S. could lift ban on arms sales to Azerbaijan
October 25, 2018 - 13:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - National Security Advisor of the United States John R. Bolton has not ruled out that President Donald Trump could suspend the 907th amendment to the Freedom Support Act, which limits the U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan at the state level, the Voice of America reports.
The amendment was adopted by the Congress in 1992 and banned the provision of government assistance to Baku by the American administration in connection with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. For many years, Azerbaijani diplomacy has sought to repeal the 907th amendment.
"This amendment was approved by Congress. The executive branch of the government does not necessarily follow the same political line and, according to our constitution, it is the president who determines [the country's] foreign policy," Bolton said.
"Various presidents have on many instances suspended this provision for procurement, and we are constantly considering this opportunity to decide whether it is necessary."
Bolton visited Azerbaijan and arrived in Armenia on Thursday, October 25. He has already met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is set to travel to Georgia next.
