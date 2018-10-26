// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Woman with a knife attacks at least 14 children in China kindergarten

Woman with a knife attacks at least 14 children in China kindergarten
October 26, 2018 - 10:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, local police said Friday, October 26, according to CNN.

Chongqing City Banan District police said the children were slashed as they walked back to class after their morning exercises at Yudong New Century Kindergarten about 9.30 a.m. local time.

School security guards and staff managed to restrain the 39-year-old attacker. Video from the scene appeared to show angry onlookers hitting and kicking the woman after she was detained.

An unknown number of students were taken to hospital following the incident, according to the statement, while the female attacker was taken into custody.

Chongqing resident Xia Yang told CNN large crowds gathered at the scene following the incident, and videos of injured children are circulating on Chinese social media. Police said investigations are continuing.

Friday's incident isn't the first time children in China have been hurt at school by people wielding knives. Nine students were killed at a middle school in Shaanxi province in April by a 28-year-old man who was later sentenced to death.

According to state media Xinhua, the killer had wanted to "get revenge on his former classmates who had teased him" and had bought the knives online.

In 2017, 11 students were injured after a man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten with a knife and began attacking them.

Related links:
CNN. China kindergarten stabbing: Woman slashes at least 14 children
Tass.ru: В Китае женщина с ножом ранила 14 воспитанников детского сада
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
VivaCell-MTS: iPhone XR smartphones available for preorder The new handset has the largest LCD display in the history of iPhones, a 6.1 inch HD rubber display, 12MP wide-angle camera.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan unveils new UNICEF video (video) "Children with disabilities must be a part of, not apart from, the daily lives of their families, communities and societies," he said.
Samsung to reportedly launch an affordable version of Galaxy S10 The Suwon, South Korea-based company is in talks with Verizon Communications Inc. to launch its Galaxy S10 in the U.S.
Armenian lifters win two gold medals at European Championships Andranik Karapetyan and Hakob Mkrtchyan won gold medals at the U23 event of the European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships.