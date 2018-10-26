Russian military starts patrolling Israeli-Syrian border
October 26, 2018 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian military police and a UN mission have conducted their first joint patrol of the Golan Heights region at the Israeli-Syrian border, Deputy Commander of the Russian Forces in Syria Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko has told reporters, according to TASS.
"The Russian military police has long been patrolling the entire demilitarized zone, but the joint patrol [of the territory] to the south of the Quneitra crossing took place for the first time today," he told reporters on Thursday evening. "Today, the Russian military police ensures the safety of the UN team on the mission."
"In the future, we plan to carry out a joint patrolling mission directly to the southernmost end of the demilitarized zone," Kuralenko said.
On October 15, a ceremony to hoist the Syrian national flag was held on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, separating the Syrian and Israeli forces at the Golan Heights. The conditions for the Syrian side to resume operations of the border crossing emerged after the government forces regained control over the southern areas and the UN peacekeepers returned to the line of separation with Israel.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS: iPhone XR smartphones available for preorder The new handset has the largest LCD display in the history of iPhones, a 6.1 inch HD rubber display, 12MP wide-angle camera.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan unveils new UNICEF video (video) "Children with disabilities must be a part of, not apart from, the daily lives of their families, communities and societies," he said.
Samsung to reportedly launch an affordable version of Galaxy S10 The Suwon, South Korea-based company is in talks with Verizon Communications Inc. to launch its Galaxy S10 in the U.S.
Armenian lifters win two gold medals at European Championships Andranik Karapetyan and Hakob Mkrtchyan won gold medals at the U23 event of the European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships.