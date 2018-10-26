Tunnel, chamber discovered beneath Pyramid of the Moon in Mexico
October 26, 2018 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Experts have discovered a tunnel leading to a chamber that was possibly used for funeral rituals beneath the Pyramid of the Moon at the Teotihuacán archeological site in Mexico, Mexico News Daily.
A team of researchers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) working in collaboration with the Institute of Geophysics at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) made the finds during an electrical resistivity study of the pyramid.
Verónica Ortega, director of the Plaza de la Luna Conservation Project, said it is possible that human remains and artifacts could be found in the 15-meter-diameter chamber.
She explained that archaeologists discovered skeletons with deformed skulls as well as a range of objects made out of green stone within the same pyramid in the 1980s.
“. . . Because of that it’s not hard to think that something similar could be found . . .” Ortega said.
She added that the investigation would help researchers to understand more about ancient rituals at Teotihuacán and the civilization’s relationship with other pre-Hispanic cultures.
“What’s found inside could help to unravel the relationships that this ancient metropolis had with other regions of Mesoamerica,” Ortega said.
At the start of this month, the INAH team carried out a new study that detected the location of the tunnel leading to the chamber.
