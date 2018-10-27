Armenia placed 80th among 180 countries in RSF’s freedom index

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.

Published every year since 2002 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the World Press Freedom Index ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran come in the 163rd, 61st, 157th and 164th, respectively.

The United States takes the 45th spot, while Russia is the 148th in terms of press freedom.

Norway comes out top of the index with the world’s freest media, closely followed by Sweden and Finland.

North Korea, Eritrea and Turkmenistan, on the other hand, took the bottom places.