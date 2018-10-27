WB: Foreign direct investment in Armenia will grow 3% in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Bank has predicted a 3% growth in foreign direct investment into the economy of Armenia.

In a new report published recently, the Bank said economic growth is being driven by rising investment, although this largely reflects a build-up of inventories rather than a more broad-based acceleration of investment.

In the same report, the WB said real GDP growth in Armenia is expected to moderate to 5.3% in 2018, reflecting strengthening headwinds in the country's main trading partners.