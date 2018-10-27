Syria’s Aleppo, Hama reportedly come under militant shelling
October 27, 2018 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone have repeatedly shelled Syria's Hama and Aleppo regions in the past 24 hours, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday, October 26, TASS reports.
"Despite the ceasefire agreement, illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone keep violating it. Thus, over the past 24 hours, incidents of shelling were registered in Halab al-Jadid district of the city of Aleppo and in Tell Huyar of Hama province," Savchenko said.
The general added that 15 families in difficult circumstances were provided with humanitarian aid in the city of Aleppo.
The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.
Photo. Yasin Akgul / AFP
