Militants allegedly use Idlib deal to regroup, reinforce front-lines

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants in northwest Syria have yet to withdraw their forces from the designated demilitarized zones in the Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, and Latakia provinces, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said, according to Al-Masdar News.

The source said the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and militant-led Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham forces are still active at several fronts in northwest Syria, despite the Sochi Agreement’s attempt to defuse the chaos around the Idlib province.

The military source said that the Turkish-backed rebels and militants moved some weapons from the demilitarized zone before the October 15th withdrawal deadline; however, most of the groups maintained their positions along the vast front-lines in northwestern Syria.

Despite claims from the Turkish regime on the progress of the Sochi Agreement, it appears that nothing has really changed in regards to the front-lines in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian military source added that the militants have taken advantage of the agreement by digging new trenches and establishing new posts near the army’s front-lines.

Since the announcement of the Sochi agreement on September 17th, the Syrian military and opposition forces have clashed almost everyday along the designated demilitarized zones.

It appears neither side will halt the hostilities in the demilitarized zones until they are forced to adhere to the ceasefire by the Turkish and Russian forces in northwest Syria.