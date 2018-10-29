Afghan citizen attempted to cross Turkish border to Armenia
October 29, 2018 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Border guards of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia have detained a citizens of Afghanistan who was trying to illegally cross the Turkish border, the press service of the Security Service said.
In search for better living conditions, the Afghan man had crossed three borders in order to reach the Armenian border.
The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.
