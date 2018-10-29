// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syria says entire family killed in U.S. airstrike along Iraqi border

Syria says entire family killed in U.S. airstrike along Iraqi border
October 29, 2018 - 14:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An entire Syrian family was killed on Sunday, October 28 after a U.S. Coalition airstrike struck their home near the border-city of Albukamal, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the SANA report, the U.S. Coalition was bombing along the Iraqi border on Sunday when they struck the family’s home.

All five of the family members were killed during the U.S. Coalition’s bombardment, including two small children, the state-owned news agency reported.

The U.S. Coalition has yet to respond to SANA’s allegations.

Due to the Islamic State’s (ISIS) presence near Albukamal, the U.S. Coalition has been heavily bombarding the area in a bid to weaken the terrorist group’s resolve.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syria says US airstrike killed entire family along Iraqi border
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Indonesia plane crash: Armenia President sends condolences The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.
Afghan citizen attempted to cross Turkish border to Armenia The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.
Armenian's firm among top 10 U.S. immigrant founded startups Moderna Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that is focused on drug discovery and drug development.
No Armenians among passengers, crew of crashed Indonesian plane The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.