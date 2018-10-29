Syria says entire family killed in U.S. airstrike along Iraqi border
October 29, 2018 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An entire Syrian family was killed on Sunday, October 28 after a U.S. Coalition airstrike struck their home near the border-city of Albukamal, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to the SANA report, the U.S. Coalition was bombing along the Iraqi border on Sunday when they struck the family’s home.
All five of the family members were killed during the U.S. Coalition’s bombardment, including two small children, the state-owned news agency reported.
The U.S. Coalition has yet to respond to SANA’s allegations.
Due to the Islamic State’s (ISIS) presence near Albukamal, the U.S. Coalition has been heavily bombarding the area in a bid to weaken the terrorist group’s resolve.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Indonesia plane crash: Armenia President sends condolences The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.
Afghan citizen attempted to cross Turkish border to Armenia The trespasser was detained and transferred to law enforcement bodies of Armenia, in compliance with the country’s legislation.
Armenian's firm among top 10 U.S. immigrant founded startups Moderna Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that is focused on drug discovery and drug development.
No Armenians among passengers, crew of crashed Indonesian plane The passenger plane carried 189 people, including one child and two infants, according to international media reports.