Syria says entire family killed in U.S. airstrike along Iraqi border

PanARMENIAN.Net - An entire Syrian family was killed on Sunday, October 28 after a U.S. Coalition airstrike struck their home near the border-city of Albukamal, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the SANA report, the U.S. Coalition was bombing along the Iraqi border on Sunday when they struck the family’s home.

All five of the family members were killed during the U.S. Coalition’s bombardment, including two small children, the state-owned news agency reported.

The U.S. Coalition has yet to respond to SANA’s allegations.

Due to the Islamic State’s (ISIS) presence near Albukamal, the U.S. Coalition has been heavily bombarding the area in a bid to weaken the terrorist group’s resolve.