Pashinyan wants Karabakh sides' commitment to peace process

October 30, 2018 - 12:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, October 29 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US), Stephane Visconti (France), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Welcoming the mediators in Yerevan, Pashinyan cited their role as the only format entrusted with an international mandate for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. He stressed the need for having all conflicting parties’ commitment toward the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The Acting Prime Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs weighed in on the dynamics of the peace process in light of latest political changes in Armenia.

The sides next exchanged views on the meeting held between Armenia’s Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President in Dushanbe in late September. Pashinyan prioritized the maintenance and effective implementation of agreements reached at the meeting in question, which could promote an atmosphere of mutual trust and peace. The Acting Prime Minister and the co-chairs outlined the steps to take in the near future.

