Artsakh Foreign Minister welcomes Belgian parliamentary delegation
October 30, 2018 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian on Tuesday, October 30 met a delegation headed by Member of the Belgian Federal Parliament Jean Jacques Flahaux.
At the request of the guests, the Foreign Minister briefed the guests on the priorities of the foreign policy of Artsakh, in particular, the activities aimed at the international recognition of the country and expansion of international cooperation, as well as the current stage of the Karabakh conflict settlement process.
Mayilian stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in involving the republic in international processes and raising awareness about Artsakh abroad․ In this context, the Minister noted the importance of the Friendship Group and the Friendship Circle with Artsakh established in Belgium’s Flemish Parliament and in Brussels’ Walloon Parliament, which gives an opportunity to expand the frameworks of international cooperation of Artsakh.
The sides also exchanged views on a range of issues related to the strengthening and development of cooperation with Belgium.
Representatives of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, headed by the Federation’s President, Kaspar Karampetyan, were present at the meeting.
