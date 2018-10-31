Turkish military attacks Kurdish forces in northern Raqqa: report
October 31, 2018 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the past two days, the Turkish regime has been boasting about a new military operation that their forces will be launching in the eastern part of the Euphrates River Valley, Al-Masdar News reports.
On Wednesday, October 31, the Turkish military struck the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) at the key border-town of Tal Abyab, revealing what is expected to be their next target in northern Syria.
According to a report from local activists, the Turkish military targeted the YPG’s positions near Tal Al-Abyad with with a plethora of artillery shells; this would cause minimal damage to the latter’s defenses.
Following the attack, the Turkish military claimed that at least a half dozen ‘terrorists’ were wounded; however, the total number of casualties remains unknown at this point in time.
With the situation in Manbij finally going their way, the Turkish leadership has decided to shift their attention to another area of the Euphrates River Valley.
Tal Abyad is an imperative target for the Turkish military due to the fact its a border-crossing between Syria’s Al-Raqqa Governorate and the city of Akçakale in southern Turkey.
