Russian Defense Ministry warns of 'false flag chemical attack in Idlib'

November 1, 2018 - 10:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Defence Ministry’s Chief Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, October 31 that they have received information about a possible false flag chemical attack being planned in Syria’s Idlib, Al-Masdar News reports.

“Terrorists of the Islamic Party of Turkestan transferred 20 containers with 10 litres of chlorine each from Maarrat al-Nu’man provocative acts,” Konashenkov said, adding that “local residents reported to the Russian Reconciliation Centre that this group of White Helmets searched for residents who would like to take part in staged video footage in exchange for food.”

He also claimed that “six special radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance vehicles have been deployed to Russian posts in the immediate vicinity of the demilitarised zone in Idlib province.”

Konashenkov stated that “the territory controlled by the United States in Syria, it should be noted that this is not a de-escalation zone, or a de-conflict zone, it is a grey zone in which the situation is rapidly deteriorating.”

The spokesperson also said that the S-300 missile systems have been successfully delivered to Syria.

