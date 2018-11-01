Armenia judges will be given service handguns

PanARMENIAN.Net - Judges in Armenia will be given service handguns for self-defense, according to a new draft law approved by the government on Thursday, November 1.

The police will decide the type and model of weapon and the number of bullets to be given to judges during their tenure.

If a judge doesn’t know the rules for safe gun handling, the police are also tasked with providing relevant training.

Once their tenure is over, the judges are required to hand over the guns to the police within a week.