Armenia says ready for reconciliation with Turkey without preconditions
November 1, 2018 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia is ready to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions.
Ankara and Yerevan have no diplomatic ties and the border between the two countries is shut, with the relationship shadowed by the Genocide of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.
At the same time, Pashinyan said his government is by no means undermining the issue of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Pashinyan reminded that the border is not closed from the Armenian side.
When Pashinyan had just swept to power following the velvet revolution in Armenia, Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim said Ankara was ready to consider any offer by Pashinyan for a "new page" in relations after the protest leader said he was prepared to open diplomatic ties without preconditions.
