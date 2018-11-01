New Armenian banknotes to be put into circulation within weeks
PanARMENIAN.Net - New Armenian banknotes will be put into circulation in November, a spokesman for the Central Bank told PanARMENIAN.Net
According to Harutyun Kbeyan, the current banknotes will not be taken out of circulation.
Kbeyan added that the exact date of when the new banknotes will come to be used will be decided at one of the Central Bank’s board meetings.
By the decision of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), new hybrid paper currency will be introduced Armenia. The CBA unveiled the sketches of the new banknotes a year ago.
