National Assembly to be resolved after it fails to elect new PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly failed to elect a new Prime Minister for a second time on Thursday, November 1.

The parliament will thus be dissolved and snap parliamentary elections will follow on December 9.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was the only candidate for the post but his nomination was a mere formality.

Pashinyan resigned on October 16 after sweeping to power back in May as a result of a peaceful disobedience campaign. Tens of thousands of Armenian residents took to the streets across the country to protest against the then ruling authorities. Pashinyan, then a lawmaker from Yelk bloc who led the massive movement, became the country's new Prime Minister as a result.