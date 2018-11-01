Medicinal cannabis now legal on prescription in UK
November 1, 2018 - 18:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - From November 1, doctors in the UK will be able to prescribe cannabis-derived medicine on the NHS, the daily Star says.
Cannabis is still a drug which is banned in the UK, but last month Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced rules would be relaxed about prescribing cannabis products to patients in Britain.
The move comes after a number of high-profile cases where cannabis oil has been used to ease symptoms of epilepsy in children, such as Alfie Dingley and Billy Caldwell.
Cannabis oil, or CBD, is a substance which has been extracted from the cannabis plant by steam distillation.
This low concentration form of the drug is widely available in British pharmacies.
But for the first time in UK history, doctors can prescribe medicinal cannabis containing cannabis, cannabis resin or cannabinol.
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the main ingredients in medical marijuana.
It is different to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the substance that makes people high.
The substance is used in cannabis oil, and can be used to promote sleep, boost appetite and reduce stress, anxiety and depression.
It is also said to benefit those with mental health problems, epilepsy, Alzheimers, eczema and psoriasis.
Sativew is one of the few cannabis-containing medicines which will be prescribed on the NHS.
This can be used to relieve the pain of muscle spasms for those suffering from multiple sclerosis.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
National Assembly to be resolved after it fails to elect new PM The National Assembly will thus be dissolved and snap parliamentary elections will follow on December 9.
Armenian President meets former U.S. National Security Advisor The president in the Belarusian capital participating in the Core Group Meeting of Munich Security Conference.
New Armenian banknotes to be put into circulation within weeks New Armenian banknotes will be put into circulation in November, a spokesman for the Central Bank told PanARMENIAN.Net.
Zoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in Armenia (video) The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.