Armenia to join other CIS countries in space research cooperation
November 2, 2018 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will join forces to cooperate in space research and industry , TASS reports
The CIS currently includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Under the deal, the participants will jointly research space and planets, design spacecraft and their elements, create and develop ground infrastructure, conduct remote sensing of the Earth, protect the space environment, carry out space missions and train specialists for the space industry.
"The aim of the agreement is to lay the legal and organizational foundation for multilateral cooperation in the domain of research and use of space for peaceful means and to contribute to preparation and signing of other agreements… on practical aspects of joint space activities," the document reads.
The Russian government expects to sign the deal during the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, to be held in Astana on Friday and attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, Belarus leaders discuss arms sales to Azerbaijan Sarkissian said he met Lukashenko on the eve of the Core Group Meeting of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk.
Medicinal cannabis now legal on prescription in UK The move comes after a number of high-profile cases where cannabis oil has been used to ease symptoms of epilepsy in children.
National Assembly to be resolved after it fails to elect new PM The National Assembly will thus be dissolved and snap parliamentary elections will follow on December 9.
Armenian President meets former U.S. National Security Advisor The president in the Belarusian capital participating in the Core Group Meeting of Munich Security Conference.