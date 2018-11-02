Mass grave with 1,500 bodies unearthed in Syria's Raqqa
November 2, 2018 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new mass grave was unearthed in the provincial capital of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Thursday, November 1, a Syrian military commander said, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to Captain Jamal Al-‘Issa, a mass grave with 1,500 bodies was uncovered by locals in the Panorama area of Raqqa city this week.
Captain Issa said that the mass grave was filled with people killed by the U.S. Coalition’s attack on Raqqa city last year.
No further details were released.
