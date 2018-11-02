Rouhani tells Europe to work with Iran "to counter U.S. unilateralism"

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iranian president has warned that the current U.S.administration's conduct endangers world stability and urged Europe to work with Iran "to counter the US' unilateralism," IRNA reports.

"Iran believes in multilateralism and is prepared to join other peace-loving nations in this path," President Hassan Rouhani said in an article published in the London based Financial Times newspaper on Thursday, November 1.

"The world faces a myriad of challenges, including economic issues, social crises, the predicament of refugees, xenophobia, terrorism and extremism.

"Europe has not been exempt, and has been confronted by these problems almost daily. Over the past two years, US foreign policy has emerged as a new and complicated problem, as America creates new challenges on a variety of fronts in international relations.

"We see U.S. complicity in the daily atrocities in Yemen and in the humiliation and gradual perishing of the great nation of Palestine, which has daily inflamed the emotions of one-and-a-half billion Muslims.

"We believe the American government has explicitly supported criminal groups like ISIS, who value no human principles, exacerbating the problems of our region."

Rouhani said U.S. president Donald Trump’s approach to matters of trade, international treaties and the humiliating manner in which he treats even America’s allies, illustrates how US foreign policy has posed new challenges to the global order.

"In brief, the US administration’s policies of unilateralism, racial discrimination, Islamophobia, and the undermining of important international treaties, including the Paris Climate Accord, are fundamentally incompatible with multilateralism and other socio-political norms valued by Europe," the Iranian leader said.