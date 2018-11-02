// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Rouhani tells Europe to work with Iran "to counter U.S. unilateralism"

Rouhani tells Europe to work with Iran
November 2, 2018 - 12:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iranian president has warned that the current U.S.administration's conduct endangers world stability and urged Europe to work with Iran "to counter the US' unilateralism," IRNA reports.

"Iran believes in multilateralism and is prepared to join other peace-loving nations in this path," President Hassan Rouhani said in an article published in the London based Financial Times newspaper on Thursday, November 1.

"The world faces a myriad of challenges, including economic issues, social crises, the predicament of refugees, xenophobia, terrorism and extremism.

"Europe has not been exempt, and has been confronted by these problems almost daily. Over the past two years, US foreign policy has emerged as a new and complicated problem, as America creates new challenges on a variety of fronts in international relations.

"We see U.S. complicity in the daily atrocities in Yemen and in the humiliation and gradual perishing of the great nation of Palestine, which has daily inflamed the emotions of one-and-a-half billion Muslims.

"We believe the American government has explicitly supported criminal groups like ISIS, who value no human principles, exacerbating the problems of our region."

Rouhani said U.S. president Donald Trump’s approach to matters of trade, international treaties and the humiliating manner in which he treats even America’s allies, illustrates how US foreign policy has posed new challenges to the global order.

"In brief, the US administration’s policies of unilateralism, racial discrimination, Islamophobia, and the undermining of important international treaties, including the Paris Climate Accord, are fundamentally incompatible with multilateralism and other socio-political norms valued by Europe," the Iranian leader said.

Related links:
IRNA. President: Europe should work with Iran to counter US unilateralism
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily
Buyer of Banksy’s self-destructed painting keeps $1.4 mln worth deal
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
CSTO to discuss appointment of new secretary general on November 8 The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss the appointment of a new secretary general at the Astana summit scheduled to be held on November 8
Situation in Karabakh, Armenian-Azeri border stabilized: Popov "Today our visit comes to an end, we were in Yerevan, in Karabakh, now we are in Baku," Igor Popov said.
VivaCell-MTS starts refurbishing and modernization works The modernization works will be implemented by a specially developed step-by-step program to let minimize inconveniences.
Yuri Khachaturov dismissed from post of CSTO chief The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, has been relieved of his post.