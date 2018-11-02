Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan dies aged 62

PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan who served as Armenia's ambassador to Georgia in 2014-2017, has passed away in the United States at the age of 62.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net a spokesperson for the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs confirmed the information.

Vardanyan won a gold medal at the 1980 Summer Olympics, becoming the world's first weightlifter to achieve a 400 kilogram total in the 82.5 kg weight category.

He was a seven-time World and 5-time European Champion.