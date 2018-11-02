Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan dies aged 62
November 2, 2018 - 13:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Olympic champion Yuri Vardanyan who served as Armenia's ambassador to Georgia in 2014-2017, has passed away in the United States at the age of 62.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net a spokesperson for the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs confirmed the information.
Vardanyan won a gold medal at the 1980 Summer Olympics, becoming the world's first weightlifter to achieve a 400 kilogram total in the 82.5 kg weight category.
He was a seven-time World and 5-time European Champion.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
CSTO to discuss appointment of new secretary general on November 8 The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss the appointment of a new secretary general at the Astana summit scheduled to be held on November 8
Situation in Karabakh, Armenian-Azeri border stabilized: Popov "Today our visit comes to an end, we were in Yerevan, in Karabakh, now we are in Baku," Igor Popov said.
VivaCell-MTS starts refurbishing and modernization works The modernization works will be implemented by a specially developed step-by-step program to let minimize inconveniences.
Yuri Khachaturov dismissed from post of CSTO chief The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, has been relieved of his post.