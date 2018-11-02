Armenia, Lebanon sign military cooperation agreement
November 2, 2018 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Lebanon on Friday, November 2 signed an agreement on military cooperation when Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met his Lebanese counterpart Yaacoub Sarraf.
Sarraf met Tonoyan at the airport in Beirut and accompanied the Armenian military official to the country’s Defense Ministry.
When in the Lebanese capital, Tonoyan laid flowers at the memorial to the fallen soldier.
Once his meetings were over at the Ministry, the Defense Minister departed for a meeting with Armenian servicemen involved in a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
