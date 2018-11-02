CSTO to discuss appointment of new secretary general on November 8
November 2, 2018 - 17:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss the appointment of a new secretary general at the Astana summit scheduled to be held on November 8, the Armenian prime minister’s spokesman Arman Yegoyan said, according to TASS.
"I can only say that the appointment of a new CSTO secretary general will be discussed at the Astana summit," Yegoyan said when asked whether Armenia would nominate anyone to the position.
Earlier on Friday, the CSTO Collective Security Council relieved Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov of his duties as the organization’s secretary general. The move had been initiated by Yerevan.
On July 26, Armenia’s Special Investigative Service accused Khachaturov of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 and requested his arrest. Khachaturov, who was the Commander of the Armenian Armed Forces’ Yerevan Garrison back in 2008, pleaded not guilty. On July 28, the Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction released him on his own recognizance and a bail of about $10,000.
Top stories
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Defense Minister visits UN Interim Force in Lebanon The Minister and the rest of the delegation, including Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan toured the Blue Line.
Esanbehanakitakojima islet goes missing in Japan The small outcrop was previously found some 500 meters off a village called Sarufutsu on the northern tip of Hokkaido island.
Islamic State "kills several Syrian soldiers in surprise attack" The IS militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the rocky areas of the Al-Safa volcanic region in the morning.
VivaCell-MTS starts refurbishing and modernization works The modernization works will be implemented by a specially developed step-by-step program to let minimize inconveniences.