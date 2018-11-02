// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia Defense Minister visits UN Interim Force in Lebanon

Armenia Defense Minister visits UN Interim Force in Lebanon
November 2, 2018 - 18:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An eight-member Armenian delegation led by Defence Minister Davit Tonoyan visited the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) Headquarters in Naqoura and the Mission’s area of operation in south Lebanon on Friday, November 2, the Mission said on its website.

While in Naqoura, Tonoyan held a meeting with UNIFIL’s Acting Head of Mission, Imran Riza, and Acting Force Commander, Major General Shivaram Kharel. The discussions focused on the situation in the UNIFIL area of operation and the important contribution made by Armenia in implementing the Mission’s mandate.

Later in the afternoon, the Minister and the rest of the delegation, including Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Samvel Mkrtchyan, toured the Blue Line and visited Armenian peacekeepers in Shamaa.

As one of UNIFIL’s 42 troop contributors, Armenia currently has 33 military personnel serving with UNIFIL.

 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily
Buyer of Banksy’s self-destructed painting keeps $1.4 mln worth deal
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
CSTO to discuss appointment of new secretary general on November 8 The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss the appointment of a new secretary general at the Astana summit scheduled to be held on November 8
Situation in Karabakh, Armenian-Azeri border stabilized: Popov "Today our visit comes to an end, we were in Yerevan, in Karabakh, now we are in Baku," Igor Popov said.
VivaCell-MTS starts refurbishing and modernization works The modernization works will be implemented by a specially developed step-by-step program to let minimize inconveniences.
Yuri Khachaturov dismissed from post of CSTO chief The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, has been relieved of his post.