Armenia Defense Minister visits UN Interim Force in Lebanon

PanARMENIAN.Net - An eight-member Armenian delegation led by Defence Minister Davit Tonoyan visited the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) Headquarters in Naqoura and the Mission’s area of operation in south Lebanon on Friday, November 2, the Mission said on its website.

While in Naqoura, Tonoyan held a meeting with UNIFIL’s Acting Head of Mission, Imran Riza, and Acting Force Commander, Major General Shivaram Kharel. The discussions focused on the situation in the UNIFIL area of operation and the important contribution made by Armenia in implementing the Mission’s mandate.

Later in the afternoon, the Minister and the rest of the delegation, including Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Samvel Mkrtchyan, toured the Blue Line and visited Armenian peacekeepers in Shamaa.

As one of UNIFIL’s 42 troop contributors, Armenia currently has 33 military personnel serving with UNIFIL.