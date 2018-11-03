Turkish military reportedly attacks Syria’s Hasakah province
November 3, 2018 - 10:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish military has expanded their attack in northern Syria on Friday, November 2, with a new strike on the Al-Hasakah province, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a report from northern Syria, the Turkish military struck the positions of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the Hasakah-Turkey border.
The Turkish military reportedly struck the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions near the key town of Ras Al-‘Ayn, which is located just east of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
The attack by the Turkish military comes just hours after the Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. Army began joint patrols in Tal Al-Abyad and Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab).
The Turkish military often avoids attacking the Al-Hasakah Governorate because of the absence of rebel forces in the area; however, due to US-SDF joint patrols, they have shifted their attention towards northwestern Hasakah.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE envoys learn more about Armenian, Azeri Presidents' meeting In their meetings with the co-chairs, the leaders in both capitals confirmed that the level of violence has fallen significantly.
New gallery displays Armenian objects of ‘witness and survival’ Many survivors secretly harbored sacred objects as they passed through border stations on their journey to the United States.
Armenia Defense Minister visits UN Interim Force in Lebanon The Minister and the rest of the delegation, including Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan toured the Blue Line.
Esanbehanakitakojima islet goes missing in Japan The small outcrop was previously found some 500 meters off a village called Sarufutsu on the northern tip of Hokkaido island.