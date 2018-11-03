800 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week
November 3, 2018 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 100 ceasefire violations - some 800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of October 28 to November 3, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group received additional details about the implementation of the Dushanbe understanding between Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents during a recent visit to Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan.
