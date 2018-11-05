Iran air defense forces holding massive drills
November 5, 2018 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Air Defense Force, Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a part of the country's Air Force are holding a joint two-day drills, Mehr News Agency reports.
Modafean-e-Aseman-e-Velayat 97 (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 97) wargames featuring Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) kicked off on Monday, November 5.
Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said “the maneuvers will take place over an area measuring 500,000 square kilometers throughout Iran’s northern, eastern, western and central parts, with the participation of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force, Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a part of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force.”
He added that all the systems used in the wargame are domestic and basically one of the functions of such drills is testing of ammunition, missiles and new systems as well as of those we have achieved since the past.
