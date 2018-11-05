Israel reportedly threatens to strike Hezbollah missile sites
November 5, 2018 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel has recently asked France to pass a message to the Lebanese government that promises to eliminate Hezbollah’s missile sites inside the country, Al-Masdar News says.
Israel’s Channel 10 TV said that Tel Aviv asked France to allegedly pass the message to the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is currently visiting Paris.
Another Israeli daily, Maariv, corroborated the message, but said it was delivered by Israel’s National Security Adviser Eitan Ben-David.
Ben-David allegedly told a top adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron to inform Lebanese President Michel Aoun that the “Lebanese State must close the sites referred to.”
Ben David has reportedly told the French envoy that Israel has a time limit to end the file and that Tel Aviv is ready to wait diligently to find diplomatic solutions to the matter, according to the Israeli daily.
Israel “will act on its own” if the matter is not dealt with, it added.
