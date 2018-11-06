Russian jet "intercepts U.S. Navy aircraft" over Black Sea
November 6, 2018 - 16:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage released by the US Navy on Monday shows the moment a Russian Su-27 jet is said to have intercepted a U.S. EP-3 aircraft over the Black Sea, Al-Masdar News says.
The U.S. Navy said in a statement that the interception was carried out in an “unsafe” manner as the Russian aircraft allegedly sped past just metres from their electronic surveillance plane, causing aircrew to experience turbulence.
The U.S. Navy further stated that the U.S. aircraft was carrying out a mission in accordance with international law.
The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged that the incident took place but stated that the Su-27 had maintained a safe distance from the U.S. aircraft and was only ensuring that Russia’s border was not violated.
