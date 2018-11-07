Film about devastating Armenia quake will be screened in U.S.
November 7, 2018 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The drama "Spitak" about the devastating earthquake that shook Armenia on December 7, 1988, will be screened in the United States, director Alexander Kott revealed in an interview with TASS.
"Spitak" is Armenia's submission for the upcoming best foreign language film category at the Oscars.
Weighing in on his chances to take an Oscar home, Kott said the very nomination from Armenia is already a big step.
The film, according to him, will be shown in Washington, Miami, Los Angeles and New York.
The feature film is based on real events and includes stories taken from eyewitness accounts.
In the movie, the director has intentionally left scenes of horror behind the camera, focusing on the experience of the characters instead.
Kott himself has described “Spitak” as ‘a requiem film’, in which he has attempted to convey "the panic, despair, courage and heroism" of those who tried to find their home and family despite everything.
Prior to shooting, the director decided that all the heroes will speak their native languages, so the film ended up featuring Armenian, Russian and French speeches.
