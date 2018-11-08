U.S. vote: Majority of Armenian Caucus members re-elected

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the House of Representatives, the Members of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian issues had a strong showing with the overwhelming majority (over 92 percent) of those seeking re-election winning in the 2018 midterm elections, including Co-Chairs Representatives Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA) and Vice Co-Chairs Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) reported.

“We congratulate all of our friends in Congress on their victories, and look forward to meeting with the new Members when the 116th Congress begins,” stated Armenian Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “The Armenian Assembly also appreciates the strong support of our friends who will not be returning to Congress and wish them every success, especially outgoing House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) and Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Dave Trott (R-MI),” he added.

Founded in 1995, the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues is an informal, bipartisan group of legislators dedicated to maintaining and strengthening the U.S.-Armenia relationship. The coordinated efforts of this diverse coalition of Congressional friends of Armenia and the Armenian American community help to raise awareness of Armenian American issues on Capitol Hill, with the White House, and with the American people.

In addition to Rep. Speier and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Armenian American newcomer Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) has just been elected as Congressman in Central New York’s 22nd District representing Utica, Rome, Cortland, and Binghamton.

While Armenian Caucus Members were unquestionably successful at the ballot box this cycle, 13 members will not return for the 116th Congress due to retirement or because they sought other office, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA), Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Dave Trott (R-MI), and Representatives Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), Ruben Kihuen (D-NV), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), Sander Levin (D-MI), Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ) Jared Polis (D-CO), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Niki Tsongas (D-MA), and Tim Walz (D-MN), with Reps. Michael Capuano (D-MA) and Joseph Crowley (D-NY) losing in primary upsets.