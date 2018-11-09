Kim Kardashian, Kanye West "mull adopting baby from Armenia"
November 9, 2018 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashianrecently got a shock when Kanye West declared that he wants seven kids.
But while seven might be a bit ambitious, it's been claimed that Kim - who has three children already - is poised to begin adoption proceedings in her late father's native country, Armenia.
"They've been in contact with an orphanage in Armenia that they visited three years ago, and they are planning a trip over there in the next few weeks," a source told Heat magazine, according to Mirror.
"[Her late father] Robert's family was Armenian, so it feels totally natural. Kim doted on her dad and would love a little boy who reminds her of him."
And they've already picked a name out, according to the report, with their fourth child to be given a moniker that honours Kim's heritage.
"They have already decided to give the name Sam, after Kim's great-great grandfather Saghatel Kardaschoff, who changed his name to Sam Kardashian when he arrived in the US," the source added.
The reality star was able to give birth naturally to her eldest children North, five, and Saint, two.
But she and Kanye turned to a surrogate for youngest daughter Chicago after doctors advised Kim not to have any more children due to medical reasons.
