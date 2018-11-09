More Syrian military reinforcements head to country's south

PanARMENIAN.Net - More reinforcements from the Syrian military made their way to southern Syria on Wednesday, November 7 in order to take part in the ongoing operations against the Islamic State group in the Safa volcanic region, Al-Masdar News cited a source as saying.

According to the source, reinforcements from the National Defense Forces (NDF) made their way from the Al-Quneitra province to the Al-Safa region of Al-Sweida after the military issued a general call for all available units to redeploy to the front.

Another batch of reinforcements from the Damascus countryside are expected to arrive in the next 24 hours, the source continued.

These NDF fighters will join their comrades at the Al-Safa front as they attempt to liberate the imperative region from the remaining Daesh terrorists.

The Islamic State is estimated to have between 800-1,000 fighters left in the Al-Safa region; they have already refused to leave the volcanic area.