Austria says colonel spied for Russia since 1990s
November 9, 2018 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A senior Austrian military officer is believed to have spied for Moscow for decades, Vienna said on Friday, November 9, adding to a list of recent Russian espionage cases and souring relations with arguably the country’s closest ally in the EU.
Austria was in the minority of EU countries that did not expel any Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, which London has blamed on Moscow. Russia denies any involvement.
Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who governs in coalition with the far-right and pro-Moscow Freedom Party, has said that decision was in line with Austria’s neutrality and a tradition of maintaining good relations with countries on both sides of the former Iron Curtain.
Vienna is a major diplomatic center hosting many foreign officials.
But Kurz hardened his tone on Friday, announcing that a recently retired colonel was believed to have spied for Moscow from the 1990s until this year.
“If the suspicion is confirmed, such cases... do not improve relations between Russia and the European Union,” he told reporters, without naming the suspect. The case has been referred to prosecutors and the former colonel has been questioned.
Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who danced with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding in August, has canceled a planned trip to Moscow over the case. She has also summoned the Russian charge d’affaires since the ambassador is outside the country.
“For the moment we are demanding transparent information from the Russian side,” Kurz said.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at World Championships Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan was the named the champion at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.
Armenia PM heading to Paris When in Paris, Pashinyan will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the armistice reached following World War I.
Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in Armenia in April 2019 Uruguayan singe and actress Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2019.
Turkey voted world's most dangerous country for tourists Iceland and the UAE are the safest countries in the world for tourists, while South Africa and Turkey are the most dangerous.